Brian Kelly challenges Irish players to raise their compete level

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -At 5-0 so far this season as the now number four team in the country, Notre Dame is barreling to the midway point in their season.

Irish fans have had November 7 circled on their calendar since it’s been announced. Now with Clemson around the corner, the Irish, too, are looking ahead.

Saturday’s game was the first game all season Notre Dame appeared to have a complete game with strong performances in all three phases of the game.

Head coach Brian Kelly says he’s challenging his players to elevate their compete level and not just focus on winning games.

“He challenged us to elevate our level of play this week that was something we tried to do all week in practice,” defensive lineman Kurt Hinish said. “Another thing we talked about was bringing the juice and playing fun and being relaxed when you play and not being worried about making mistakes, just playing hard from start to finish. That’s what we did today. We raised our level. We accepted the challenge and we want to raise our level every week. I feel like that’s something that we did today.”

He says the team needs to focus on playing their best all of the time, not just when they have to.

“So, that was the challenge and it’s risky, right,” Kelly said. “Because in some instances, people will say, well, you’re looking ahead. Well, we are looking ahead a little bit. We needed to get this football team to understand that they are really good and we needed to up our compete level in all three phases. We did that today.”

Notre Dame plays Georgia Tech on Saturday at 3:30.

That’s before the eyes of the college football world will be on South Bend as Clemson comes to town in two weeks.

