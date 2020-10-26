Advertisement

Brian Kelly challenges Irish players to raise their compete level

Head coach Brian Kelly says he’s challenging his players to elevate their compete level and not just focus on winning games.
Head coach Brian Kelly says he’s challenging his players to elevate their compete level and not just focus on winning games.(ND Athletics)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -At 5-0 so far this season as the now number four team in the country, Notre Dame is barreling to the midway point in their season.

Irish fans have had November 7 circled on their calendar since it’s been announced. Now with Clemson around the corner, the Irish, too, are looking ahead.

Saturday’s game was the first game all season Notre Dame appeared to have a complete game with strong performances in all three phases of the game.

Head coach Brian Kelly says he’s challenging his players to elevate their compete level and not just focus on winning games.

“He challenged us to elevate our level of play this week that was something we tried to do all week in practice,” defensive lineman Kurt Hinish said. “Another thing we talked about was bringing the juice and playing fun and being relaxed when you play and not being worried about making mistakes, just playing hard from start to finish. That’s what we did today. We raised our level. We accepted the challenge and we want to raise our level every week. I feel like that’s something that we did today.”

He says the team needs to focus on playing their best all of the time, not just when they have to.

“So, that was the challenge and it’s risky, right,” Kelly said. “Because in some instances, people will say, well, you’re looking ahead. Well, we are looking ahead a little bit. We needed to get this football team to understand that they are really good and we needed to up our compete level in all three phases. We did that today.”

Notre Dame plays Georgia Tech on Saturday at 3:30.

That’s before the eyes of the college football world will be on South Bend as Clemson comes to town in two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish offense explodes against Pitt

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
The Irish had a balanced offense Saturday getting it done on the ground and in the air.

Notre Dame

No. 3 Notre Dame rides big plays to 45-3 win over Pitt

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Ian Book passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns and No. 3 Notre Dame overwhelmed reeling Pittsburgh 45-3.

Notre Dame

Kelly impressed with depth on Pitt’s defensive line

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Pitt has one of the best defenses in the nation. The Panthers are the No. 1 team in the country at stopping the run, and rank second in sacks.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame prepares for Pitt without knowing who will start at quarterback for the Panthers

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Despite the uncertainty at quarterback for the Panthers, Kelly says there is something about the Pitt offense Notre Dame can prepare for.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly stresses the importance of focusing on mental health

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Fighting Irish running back Jahmir Smith decided to step away from the Notre Dame football program to improve his mental fitness.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame ramps up intensity in practice to prepare for Pitt

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says the Fighting Irish need to play with more intensity so they can put their opponents away.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wants to get air attack going against tough Pitt defense

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly says Notre Dame will still rely on the run game, but knows if they want to take down Pitt, they’ll have to be able to throw the football.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish linebacker Shayne Simon bounces back after breaking patella

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Last year against Navy, Simon fractured his patella and was told he would be out anywhere from 6 to 9 months.

Notre Dame

Hinish Homecoming at Heinz Field: Irish DT Kurt Hinish ready to play back home at Pittsburgh

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Fighting Irish offensive tackle Robert Hainsey is also from Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish running back Jahmir Smith leaves football program to focus on mental health

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Smith says he is uncertain about his football future at Notre Dame but is working on his studies and well being with the university health services.