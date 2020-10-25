Advertisement

Scattered showers moving in to start the week

A dry Sunday will give way to scattered showers to begin the last week of October. More rain chances are on the way for the second half of the week as well as a slight warm up heading into November.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY NIGHT: A cloudy night and remaining chilly. A few light sprinkles possible in our northern and western communities. Low of 36.

MONDAY: Few light sprinkles in the morning with scattered light showers possible throughout the day. Staying chilly. High of 46.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another chilly night with some rain showers possible. A few flakes could mix in with the showers at times. Otherwise mostly cloudy and remaining chilly. Low of 36.

TUESDAY: Few early sprinkles or light showers move out quickly. Leaving clouds and sun for the remainder of the day. High of 46.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday is dry with some sun as temperatures move into the lower 50s. More rain chances Thursday into the early part of Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta influences our weather pattern. It then looks dry but chilly on Halloween a high in the low 50s and likely temperatures in the 40s for trick-or-treating. Into the first few days of November some sunshine is looking likely along with a slight warm up with temperatures reaching the upper 50s.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 49

Sunday’s Low: 36

Precipitation: 0.00″

Scattered showers moving in to start the week

Clouds building on this Sunday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Sun and clouds throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of our next chance for showers Monday. The chilly weather pattern we are in is sticking around through at least the first week of November before a slight warm up could be possible.

Clouds building on this Sunday

Dry and Chilly Sunday, Remaining cooler through the last week of October

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
No chances for any showers for the remainder of the weekend with chilly temperatures. The chill remains with us through at least the next 10 days and will be accompanied by a few chances for showers and maybe even a few overnight snowflakes mixed in.

Dry and Chilly Sunday, Remaining cooler through the last week of October

Fall-like weather is here to stay for now...

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
CHILLIER FOR A WHILE... We hit 71 at noon today in South Bend, then we fell 15 degrees in 2 hours, and continued to fall at a slower rate the rest of the day. The heavier rain is definitely over, but there will still be some spotty light showers around, along with a touch of drizzle, early this evening. Spotty lake showers still possible closer to Lake Michigan overnight. Most of the weekend will be dry and chilly. Then we have more chances for showers, and maybe nighttime flakes, early next week...

WNDU Weather Forecast

Midday storms could be Marginally severe Friday

|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
By 10am, showers and thunderstorms arrive in Michiana with a marginal risk of severe weather.

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-23-2020 First Alert Weather

Gusty winds and heavy rain will be most intense from 1-4pm. Rain ends by 7pm for Friday Night Football kickoff..

Nearing the top of the roller-coaster...

|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
THE MILD WEATHER WON'T LAST... As we've been telling you, this big-time warm up will give way to much chillier temperatures again as we head down the first big hill of our roller-coaster ride. But boy will it be a warm, and slightly humid, October evening here in Michiana. So get out and enjoy it, if you can. Showers and thunderstorm during the midday hours on Friday will be the cold front blasting through. Behind the front it will turn breezy and chillier, and it will stay chilly through the weekend, and right through Halloween weekend as well...