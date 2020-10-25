Scattered showers moving in to start the week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY NIGHT: A cloudy night and remaining chilly. A few light sprinkles possible in our northern and western communities. Low of 36.

MONDAY: Few light sprinkles in the morning with scattered light showers possible throughout the day. Staying chilly. High of 46.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another chilly night with some rain showers possible. A few flakes could mix in with the showers at times. Otherwise mostly cloudy and remaining chilly. Low of 36.

TUESDAY: Few early sprinkles or light showers move out quickly. Leaving clouds and sun for the remainder of the day. High of 46.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday is dry with some sun as temperatures move into the lower 50s. More rain chances Thursday into the early part of Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta influences our weather pattern. It then looks dry but chilly on Halloween a high in the low 50s and likely temperatures in the 40s for trick-or-treating. Into the first few days of November some sunshine is looking likely along with a slight warm up with temperatures reaching the upper 50s.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 49

Sunday’s Low: 36

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.