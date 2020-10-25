Advertisement

SB school board member apologizes after former staffer plagiarizes op-ed written under her name

Now that South Bend schools have students back in the classroom, the School Board met Monday evening to discuss a variety of safety measures.
Now that South Bend schools have students back in the classroom, the School Board met Monday evening to discuss a variety of safety measures.(Carly Miller)
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With election day looming, District 3 South Bend School Board Rep. Leslie Wesley responded to allegations of plagiarizing a newspaper column. She told 16 News Now a staffer had written it on her behalf and that the staffer now has been fired.

A recent post in a Michiana current events Facebook group called to question Wesley’s October 23rd Viewpoint published in the South Bend Tribune. 16 News Now verified the claim that it closely resembled, almost word-for-word, a 2018 statement Jane Chon penned for the San Marino (Calif.) Tribune. Chon was running for her local school board in California.

On Saturday, Chon told 16 News Now she is “absolutely sure” she wrote her 2018 candidate statement and has “no insight on how [her op-ed] came onto someone else’s message.”

South Bend School Board President John Anella said he was caught by surprise on Saturday morning when his phone exploded with messages about the plagiarism allegations against Wesley, an incumbent school board member.

“When someone reads your article, they’re assuming those are your words, so you know, I can’t speak for Leslie. She can explain what happened. She’ll have the opportunity to do that for the public and for the board as well,” said Anella.

Anella said it’s common for candidates or board members to submit columns to the newspaper, though his words are his own.

“I said to my wife – well, she is my editor, but they are [my words],” Anella added.

Anella says the school board will have “a frank conversation” about the accusations.

16 News Now was scheduled to interview Wesley Saturday evening. Instead, she submitted the following statement:

"For the past four years, I have dedicated my services as a School Board Trustee for District 3 with integrity and transparency. Today is no different. I apologize to the residents and voters of South Bend and St. Joseph County for the Viewpoint article that was written on my behalf in the South Bend Tribune. I take full responsibility for any action of my campaign team, and the staffer who wrote the article is now terminated. Plagiarism is a serious allegation that is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. During my tenure, “I am proud of what we have accomplished since I joined the board in 2017, including helping establish the South Bend Empowerment Zone, charting a new course for our school district with the passage of the referendum, and helping our community through the difficulties of this pandemic.” Leslie Wesley

Jane Chon confirmed Wesley called her to apologize about the plagiarized newspaper column. Both women are running for their respective local school boards in 2020.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 killed in Benton Harbor shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
One person is dead after being shot early this morning near the 500 Block of Catalpa Ave in the City of Benton Harbor.

News

Indiana reports 24 more coronavirus deaths, 2,765 new cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%.

News

2nd Chance: Lumos

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

News

Pet Vet: Halloween Tips for Pet Safety

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our pet vet, Dr. David Visser has advice for keeping Halloween festive, rather than frightful for your pets.

Latest News

News

BREAKING: Police called to shooting near Milton St. in South Bend

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend police were called to a shooting scene Saturday morning.

News

Two Notre Dame students dead, one in hospital after being hit by car

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after being hit by a car early Saturday morning in South Bend.

News

Penn High School volleyball star reflects on season; pushes through unexpected challenges

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT
|
By Monica Murphy
Penn High School volleyball star reflects on season; pushes through unexpected challenges

Indiana

Lanes to close to move LaPorte Hospital patients

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The lane closure is part of LaPorte Hospital’s patient move day, where patients will be transferred from the old hospital to the new one.

News

E.P.A awards $5.6 million grant to Benton Harbor to replace lead service lines

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Benton Harbor discovered there was a problem with high lead levels in tap water in 2018.

Forecast

Fall-like weather is here to stay for now...

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
CHILLIER FOR A WHILE... We hit 71 at noon today in South Bend, then we fell 15 degrees in 2 hours, and continued to fall at a slower rate the rest of the day. The heavier rain is definitely over, but there will still be some spotty light showers around, along with a touch of drizzle, early this evening. Spotty lake showers still possible closer to Lake Michigan overnight. Most of the weekend will be dry and chilly. Then we have more chances for showers, and maybe nighttime flakes, early next week...