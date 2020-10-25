Rutgers snaps Big Ten skid, beats Michigan State 38-27

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Isaih Pacheco ran for two first-half touchdowns, and Rutgers snapped a 21-game Big Ten losing streak, beating Michigan State 38-27 in coach Greg Schiano’s first game back with the Scarlet Knights.

Michigan State has a new coach too, and Mel Tucker’s debut was forgettable from the start.

The Spartans turned the ball over seven times-four in the first half- and never led against a Rutgers team that hadn’t won a conference game since Nov. 4, 2017 against Maryland. Schiano is back for a second stint as the Rutgers coach after spending 11 seasons there from 2001-11.

Tucker took over Michigan State after Mark Dantonio retired this offseason.

10/24/2020 5:39:41 PM (GMT -4:00)