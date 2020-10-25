No. 18 Michigan tops No. 21 Minnesota 49-24 in Milton debut

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Joe Milton accounted for two touchdowns in an unflappable debut at quarterback for No. 18 Michigan, and the Wolverines trampled No. 21 Minnesota with 256 rushing yards in a 49-24 victory to open the virus-delayed season.

Zach Charbonnet ran for a 70-yard score in the first quarter to set the tone for Michigan’s dominance on offense, one of five rushing touchdowns.

Donovan Jeter followed by scoring on a 15-yard scoop of an airborne fumble forced by a blitzing Michael Barrett, one of five sacks by the Wolverines.

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns for the Gophers.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/24/2020 11:22:28 PM (GMT -4:00)