No. 18 Michigan tops No. 21 Minnesota 49-24 in Milton debut

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Joe Milton accounted for two touchdowns in an unflappable debut at quarterback for No. 18 Michigan, and the Wolverines trampled No. 21 Minnesota with 256 rushing yards in a 49-24 victory to open the virus-delayed season.

Zach Charbonnet ran for a 70-yard score in the first quarter to set the tone for Michigan’s dominance on offense, one of five rushing touchdowns.

Donovan Jeter followed by scoring on a 15-yard scoop of an airborne fumble forced by a blitzing Michael Barrett, one of five sacks by the Wolverines.

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns for the Gophers.

10/24/2020 11:22:28 PM (GMT -4:00)

