MHSAA announces football playoff pairings
(WNDU) - The MHSAA announced the football playoff pairings on Sunday afternoon. Games begin this Friday, Oct. 30.
Division 3
REGION 10
District 19
Richland Gull Lake at St Joseph
Parma Western at Battle Creek Harper Creek
Niles at Stevensville Lakeshore
Sturgis at Coldwater
Division 4
REGION 14
District 28
Edwardsburg BYE
Plainwell at Vicksburg
Three Rivers at Hastings
Otsego at Paw Paw
Division 5
REGION 19
District 37
Berrien Springs at Lansing Catholic
South Haven at Dowagiac
Benton Harbor at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
Hillsdale at Olivet
Division 6
REGION 23
District 45
Fennville at Buchanan
Comstock at Niles Brandywine
Watervliet at Constantine
Parchment at Coloma
Division 8
REGION 31
District 61
Centreville - BYE
Saugatuck at White Pigeon
Decatur at Reading
Cassopolis at Mendon
8-Player Pairings
Division 1
REGION 4
Athens (1-5) at Martin
Camden-Frontier at New Buffalo
Gobles at Lawrence
Bellevue at Marcellus
