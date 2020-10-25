MHSAA announces football playoff pairings

(WNDU) - The MHSAA announced the football playoff pairings on Sunday afternoon. Games begin this Friday, Oct. 30.

Division 3

REGION 10

District 19

Richland Gull Lake at St Joseph

Parma Western at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Niles at Stevensville Lakeshore

Sturgis at Coldwater

Division 4

REGION 14

District 28

Edwardsburg BYE

Plainwell at Vicksburg

Three Rivers at Hastings

Otsego at Paw Paw

Division 5

REGION 19

District 37

Berrien Springs at Lansing Catholic

South Haven at Dowagiac

Benton Harbor at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

Hillsdale at Olivet

Division 6

REGION 23

District 45

Fennville at Buchanan

Comstock at Niles Brandywine

Watervliet at Constantine

Parchment at Coloma

Division 8

REGION 31

District 61

Centreville - BYE

Saugatuck at White Pigeon

Decatur at Reading

Cassopolis at Mendon

8-Player Pairings

Division 1

REGION 4

Athens (1-5) at Martin

Camden-Frontier at New Buffalo

Gobles at Lawrence

Bellevue at Marcellus

