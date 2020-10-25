IU South Bend hosts Party at the Polls

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several IUSB students and faculty cast their vote for the 2020 election and had some fun doing it with their Party at the Polls.

Students and staff stopped by the student housing community building to pick up some gear including Party at the Polls shirts and IUSB masks.

Titus the Titan also made an appearance to boost the school spirit.

From here, many participants headed to the county city building in downtown South Bend to officially cast their votes.

“We know that civic identity and political identity develop early in life and voting is a habit,” Elizabeth Bennion, Director of the American Democracy Project of IU South Bend, said.

“We want students to start voting early and maintain that habit as they get older. We also want to make sure our democracy is representative and that means everybody gets out and goes to the polls.”

They joined others around the country celebrating the first ever National Vote Early Day.

