Indiana’s gamble pays off in OT upset over No. 8 Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Michael Penix forced overtime with a 2-point conversion run with 22 seconds left, then scored on a diving 2-point conversion to give Indiana a season-opening 36-35 upset victory over No. 8 Penn State - ending the Big Ten’s longest streak of consecutive losses to Top 10 teams at 42.

The winning play went to a replay review before the officials announced the initial call stood.

Indiana beat the Nittany Lions for the second time in 24 matchups, and beat a Top 10 foe for the first time since a 31-10 victory at Ohio State on Oct. 10, 1987.

And it took every trick in the book to get it done.

10/24/2020 9:18:59 PM (GMT -4:00)