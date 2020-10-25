Clouds building on this Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with more substantial cloud cover building in the afternoon and evening ahead of our rain chances. No chance for rain Sunday though. Temperatures will reach the low 50s by the afternoon before we dip back into the lower 30s Sunday night. Monday is when we will likely see mostly cloudy skies with showers becoming likely in the late morning hours. The chances for showers stick with us through the afternoon and evening on Monday. With temperatures only reaching the middle 40s.

A chilly night again heading into Tuesday morning with more shower chances possible through the afternoon Tuesday. Even a few flakes could mix in with any showers or sprinkles early Wednesday morning before we dry out. The chilly pattern sticks around through midweek though with temperatures only making it into the upper 40s to lower 50s each day. A few more chances of rain are sprinkled in the end of the week and again to end the Halloween weekend. Your Halloween looks good, no rain in the forecast, but remaining chilly as the sun goes down. The chill will remain through the first week of November before a slight warm up into the upper 50s is possible.

SUNDAY: Starting with some sunshine and increasing the clouds late in the day. Staying dry and chilly. High of 51.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing but remaining dry and chilly. Low of 36.

MONDAY: Cloudy with increasing chance of scattered showers by noon. Then more showers likely through the evening. High of 46.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another chilly night with some rain showers possible. A few flakes could mix in with the showers at times. Otherwise mostly cloudy and turning cold. Low of 34.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 49

Saturday’s Low: 36

Precipitation: 0.00″

