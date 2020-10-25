AP Top 25: Indiana jumps in at 17; Notre Dame drops to 4

Indiana has jumped into The Associated Press college football poll after pulling off the weekend’s most dramatic upset and Ohio State moved up to No. 3 following a dominant season debut.

Clemson remained a rock-solid No. 1 and Alabama was No. 2.

The Tigers received 52 first-place votes and the Crimson Tide got the remaining 10.

Ohio State leaped two spots after easily dispatching Nebraska as the Big Ten Conference kicked off its pandemic-delayed and abbreviated season.

No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Georgia each slipped a spot behind the Buckeyes.

Indiana pulled off a stunner in overtime to jump into the rankings, beating then-No. 8 Penn State to earn the program’s first victory against a team ranked in the AP top 10 since 1987.

10/25/2020 2:02:56 PM (GMT -4:00)