525 Foundation teams up with law enforcement to set up Drug Take Back booths

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Seven counties are working toward a single goal of collecting unused prescription drugs so they don’t fall into the wrong hands.

The 5-2-5 foundation is working with law enforcement across Michiana to set up Drug Take Back booths so people can safely and easily dispose of their unused prescriptions.

They’re working to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

They’re also passing out drug deactivation pouches for people to take home.

“Collecting unused medications, vaping devices, and things like that. Getting them out of households and cabinets where they might be easily accessible,” Troy Warner of the St. Joseph County Police Department says.

If you have prescriptions you want disposed but couldn’t make it out today, you can still drop them off at the Drop to Stop locations at law enforcement offices and Martin’s grocery stores.

