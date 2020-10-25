Advertisement

525 Foundation teams up with law enforcement to set up Drug Take Back booths

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Seven counties are working toward a single goal of collecting unused prescription drugs so they don’t fall into the wrong hands.

The 5-2-5 foundation is working with law enforcement across Michiana to set up Drug Take Back booths so people can safely and easily dispose of their unused prescriptions.

They’re working to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

They’re also passing out drug deactivation pouches for people to take home.

“Collecting unused medications, vaping devices, and things like that. Getting them out of households and cabinets where they might be easily accessible,” Troy Warner of the St. Joseph County Police Department says.

If you have prescriptions you want disposed but couldn’t make it out today, you can still drop them off at the Drop to Stop locations at law enforcement offices and Martin’s grocery stores.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

IU South Bend hosts Party at the Polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Several IUSB students and faculty cast their vote for the 2020 election and had some fun doing it with their Party at the Polls.

News

SB school board member apologizes after former staffer plagiarizes op-ed written under her name

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Leslie Wesley apologizes after a now-terminated staffer of her re-election campaign fabricates a newspaper column written under her name.

News

1 killed in Benton Harbor shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
One person is dead after being shot early this morning near the 500 Block of Catalpa Ave in the City of Benton Harbor.

News

Indiana reports 24 more coronavirus deaths, 2,765 new cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%.

Latest News

News

2nd Chance: Lumos

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

News

Pet Vet: Halloween Tips for Pet Safety

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our pet vet, Dr. David Visser has advice for keeping Halloween festive, rather than frightful for your pets.

News

BREAKING: Police called to shooting near Milton St. in South Bend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend police were called to a shooting scene Saturday morning.

News

Two Notre Dame students dead, one in hospital after being hit by car

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after being hit by a car early Saturday morning in South Bend.

News

Penn High School volleyball star reflects on season; pushes through unexpected challenges

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT
|
By Monica Murphy
Penn High School volleyball star reflects on season; pushes through unexpected challenges

Indiana

Lanes to close to move LaPorte Hospital patients

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The lane closure is part of LaPorte Hospital’s patient move day, where patients will be transferred from the old hospital to the new one.