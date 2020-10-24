Advertisement

Two people dead, one in hospital after being hit by car

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after being hit by a car early Saturday morning in South Bend.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday near Ironwood and State Road 23.

When investigators arrived, they pronounced two people dead at the scene. A third person was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The car continued down the road before crashing into a house. The driver stayed at the scene and answered questions from police.

The two deceased victims are both female. The President of the University of Notre Dame, Rev. John Jenkins, was at the scene giving the victims their last rights.

No word yet on what caused the crash. The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

