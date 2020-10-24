Penn High School volleyball star reflects on season; pushes through unexpected challenges

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn High School varsity volleyball team is off to regionals this weekend.

Senior Lauren Baker has been playing volleyball since seventh grade.

“You are going to have to make mistakes to play the game and that’s what I really like about it," Baker said.

Every day she has worked hard to improve her craft.

“I am an outside hitter slash inside hitter, which is called a pin hitter," Baker said.

Baker joined the varsity volleyball team as a freshman and was recognized as the most valuable blocker in 2019.

Baker said her grandma was her biggest fan.

“She was always a constant cheerleader for my entire family, not just me. So it was really inspirational to dedicate this season to her," Baker said.

Baker sadly lost her grandma not too long ago.

“So our first regular season game at Laporte was unfortunately a loss, a tough loss. Minutes after the game I got a call that my grandma had passed away during the game," Baker said.

Baker has faced other challenges this season too, like being diagnosed with mono, but she pushed forward.

“Faith is definitely, extremely important to me and I trust in God everyday to get me through specific challenges," Baker said.

Her team is now working towards the state title.

“All of my teammates are extremely talented. They all could play at the next level," Baker said.

Baker started the college recruiting process early and has narrowed it down to four schools.

“I’ve had a lot of memories that are just so great that I am going to look back on for the rest of my life. And just the competitive atmosphere and the great culture has really impacted me as both a player and a person," Baker said.

Baker has a message to young athletes: "...keep persisting and don’t stop when the going gets tough.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.