No. 3 Notre Dame rides big plays to 45-3 win over Pitt

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ian Book passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns and No. 3 Notre Dame overwhelmed reeling Pittsburgh 45-3.

A week after scuffling its way past Louisville, Notre Dame (5-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had no such issues while handling the Panthers (3-4, 2-4) their fourth consecutive loss.

Book hit graduate transfer Ben Skowronek for a pair of long touchdowns in the first half and Pitt could not keep up.

Pitt freshman quarterback Joey Yellen tossed three interceptions in place of injured Kenny Pickett.

The Panthers have dropped four straight for the first time since 2007.

10/24/2020 7:10:25 PM (GMT -4:00)