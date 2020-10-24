Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Oct. 23
Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Oct. 23.
Indiana Sectional Scores:
CLASS 4A
Sectional 18
South Bend St. Joseph, 66, South Bend Clay, 6
Logansport, 30, South Bend Riley, 3
Plymouth, 36, New Prairie, 20
Culver Academy, 21, Kankakee Valley, 14
Sectional 19
East Noble, 35, Columbia City, 7
DeKalb, 7, Angola, 0
Leo, 14, Northridge, 7
NorthWood, 20, Wawasee, 7
CLASS 3A
Sectional 25
Calumet, 52, Hammond, 6
Knox, 56, Benton Central, 22
Hanover Central, 35, Twin Lakes, 31
Sectional 26
Mishawaka Marian, 40, Lakeland, 6
Tippecanoe Valley, 42, South Bend Washington, 22
Jimtown, 26, Garrett, 3
West Noble, 14, John Glenn, 0
CLASS 2A
Sectional 34
LaVille, 27, Lewis Cass, 0
Pioneer, 38, Delphi, 8
Bremen, 35, Rochester, 8
Wabash, 16, Manchester, 12
Sectional 35
Prairie Heights, 18, Woodlan, 8
Eastside, 40, Bluffton, 7
Fort Wayne Luers, 56, Whitko, 7
Fairfield, 38, Central Noble, 12
CLASS 1A
Sectional 41
Winamac, 21, South Central (Union Mills), 14
Culver, 48, Lake Station, 29
North Judson, 54, West Central, 0
Sectional 44
Triton, 24, Churubusco, 14
Adams Central, 39, Fremont, 6
Caston, 34, North Miami, 20
Southwood, 36, Northfield, 0
Michigan Scores:
St. Joseph, 22, Battle Creek Lakeview, 14
Battle Creek Harper Creek, 29, Benton Harbor, 14
Berrien Springs, 41, Cassopolis, 0
Constantine, 70, Coloma, 32
Lakeshore, 43, DeWitt, 6
Edwardsburg, 60, Paw Paw, 6
Dowagiac, 20, Niles, 0
Buchanan, 20, Brandywine, 6
Parchment, 24, Watervliet, 8,
