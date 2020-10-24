Advertisement

Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Oct. 23

By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Oct. 23.

Indiana Sectional Scores:

CLASS 4A

Sectional 18

South Bend St. Joseph, 66, South Bend Clay, 6

Logansport, 30, South Bend Riley, 3

Plymouth, 36, New Prairie, 20

Culver Academy, 21, Kankakee Valley, 14

Sectional 19

East Noble, 35, Columbia City, 7

DeKalb, 7, Angola, 0

Leo, 14, Northridge, 7

NorthWood, 20, Wawasee, 7

CLASS 3A

Sectional 25

Calumet, 52, Hammond, 6

Knox, 56, Benton Central, 22

Hanover Central, 35, Twin Lakes, 31

Sectional 26

Mishawaka Marian, 40, Lakeland, 6

Tippecanoe Valley, 42, South Bend Washington, 22

Jimtown, 26, Garrett, 3

West Noble, 14, John Glenn, 0

CLASS 2A

Sectional 34

LaVille, 27, Lewis Cass, 0

Pioneer, 38, Delphi, 8

Bremen, 35, Rochester, 8

Wabash, 16, Manchester, 12

Sectional 35

Prairie Heights, 18, Woodlan, 8

Eastside, 40, Bluffton, 7

Fort Wayne Luers, 56, Whitko, 7

Fairfield, 38, Central Noble, 12

CLASS 1A

Sectional 41

Winamac, 21, South Central (Union Mills), 14

Culver, 48, Lake Station, 29

North Judson, 54, West Central, 0

Sectional 44

Triton, 24, Churubusco, 14

Adams Central, 39, Fremont, 6

Caston, 34, North Miami, 20

Southwood, 36, Northfield, 0

Michigan Scores:

St. Joseph, 22, Battle Creek Lakeview, 14

Battle Creek Harper Creek, 29, Benton Harbor, 14

Berrien Springs, 41, Cassopolis, 0

Constantine, 70, Coloma, 32

Lakeshore, 43, DeWitt, 6

Edwardsburg, 60, Paw Paw, 6

Dowagiac, 20, Niles, 0

Buchanan, 20, Brandywine, 6

Parchment, 24, Watervliet, 8,

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

