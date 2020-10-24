Lanes to close to move LaPorte Hospital patients

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be a lane closure on State Road 2 between Teegarden Street and Madison Street in downtown LaPorte on Saturday.

The lane closure is part of LaPorte Hospital’s patient move day, where patients will be transferred from the old hospital to the new one.

Police will also close off the side streets surrounding the hospital buildings as well.

