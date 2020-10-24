Indiana reports 24 more coronavirus deaths, 2,765 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2,765 more coronavirus cases and 24 more deaths on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,882 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 160,454 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 27 more coronavirus deaths and 2,519 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths and 1,766 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 48 more coronavirus deaths and 1,551 more cases were reported.

Monday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,629 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 31 more coronavirus deaths, 2,521 more cases were reported.

Friday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 2,328 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,962 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 9,399 (+123) cases and 181 (+11) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 9,026 (+139) cases and 137 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,317 (+52) cases and 60 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,937 (+58) cases and 27 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,427 (+27) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 821 (+11) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 432 (+16) cases and 8 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 371 (+6) cases and 4 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 160 (+4) cases and 2 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

