Advertisement

Indiana reports 24 more coronavirus deaths, 2,765 new cases

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2,765 more coronavirus cases and 24 more deaths on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,882 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 160,454 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 27 more coronavirus deaths and 2,519 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths and 1,766 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 48 more coronavirus deaths and 1,551 more cases were reported.

Monday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,629 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 31 more coronavirus deaths, 2,521 more cases were reported.

Friday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 2,328 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,962 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 9,399 (+123) cases and 181 (+11) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 9,026 (+139) cases and 137 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,317 (+52) cases and 60 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,937 (+58) cases and 27 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,427 (+27) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 821 (+11) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 432 (+16) cases and 8 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 371 (+6) cases and 4 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 160 (+4) cases and 2 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2nd Chance: Lumos

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

News

Pet Vet: Halloween Tips for Pet Safety

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our pet vet, Dr. David Visser has advice for keeping Halloween festive, rather than frightful for your pets.

News

BREAKING: Police called to shooting near Milton St. in South Bend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend police were called to a shooting scene Saturday morning.

News

Two Notre Dame students dead, one in hospital after being hit by car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after being hit by a car early Saturday morning in South Bend.

Latest News

News

Penn High School volleyball star reflects on season; pushes through unexpected challenges

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Penn High School volleyball star reflects on season; pushes through unexpected challenges

Indiana

Lanes to close to move LaPorte Hospital patients

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The lane closure is part of LaPorte Hospital’s patient move day, where patients will be transferred from the old hospital to the new one.

News

E.P.A awards $5.6 million grant to Benton Harbor to replace lead service lines

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Benton Harbor discovered there was a problem with high lead levels in tap water in 2018.

Forecast

Fall-like weather is here to stay for now...

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
CHILLIER FOR A WHILE... We hit 71 at noon today in South Bend, then we fell 15 degrees in 2 hours, and continued to fall at a slower rate the rest of the day. The heavier rain is definitely over, but there will still be some spotty light showers around, along with a touch of drizzle, early this evening. Spotty lake showers still possible closer to Lake Michigan overnight. Most of the weekend will be dry and chilly. Then we have more chances for showers, and maybe nighttime flakes, early next week...

News

South Bend woman arrested on several drug charges

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana State Police arrested a South Bend woman on several drug charges, following a traffic stop on State Road 933 Thursday evening.

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago