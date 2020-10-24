Advertisement

Dry and Chilly Sunday, Remaining cooler through the last week of October

No chances for any showers for the remainder of the weekend with chilly temperatures. The chill remains with us through at least the next 10 days and will be accompanied by a few chances for showers and maybe even a few overnight snowflakes mixed in.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Overnight some clouds will continue to hang around with some clearing late. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s over the area with a few lake effect sprinkles possible in our western communities. Sunday will start out chilly, so make sure you have that jacket on your morning walk as temperatures will be in the 30s until the sun can warm us up. We will reach into the lower 50s Sunday afternoon. Remaining dry and with a few clouds but mainly sunshine in the afternoon. Later Sunday evening clouds will be increasing ahead of our next chance for showers Monday.

Monday will begin with clouds and a few peaks of sunshine. Rain showers move in by lunchtime over much of the western half of our viewing area. Light showers will persist through the early afternoon before a break around dinner time Monday. Then more showers are possible through the evening and into early Tuesday morning. Monday and Tuesday will feature temperatures in the middle 40s. More scattered showers are possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning and even a few flakes could mix with the light showers in some locations as temperatures will be into the lower 30s.

After that we remain chilly through Halloween weekend and into the first few days of November with only a few chances for some scattered shower activity. Otherwise sun and clouds most of the time, chilly during the day with 30s likely for overnight lows.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds around with clearing late in the evening. Turning very chilly overnight with a low in the 30s. Low of 32.

SUNDAY: Starting with some sunshine and increasing the clouds late in the day. Staying dry and chilly. High of 51.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing but remaining dry and chilly. Low of 36.

MONDAY: Cloudy with increasing chance of scattered showers by noon. Then more showers likely through the evening. High of 46.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 49

Saturday’s Low: 36

Precipitation: 0.00″

Forecast

Fall-like weather is here to stay for now...

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
CHILLIER FOR A WHILE... We hit 71 at noon today in South Bend, then we fell 15 degrees in 2 hours, and continued to fall at a slower rate the rest of the day. The heavier rain is definitely over, but there will still be some spotty light showers around, along with a touch of drizzle, early this evening. Spotty lake showers still possible closer to Lake Michigan overnight. Most of the weekend will be dry and chilly. Then we have more chances for showers, and maybe nighttime flakes, early next week...

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT

Midday storms could be Marginally severe Friday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
By 10am, showers and thunderstorms arrive in Michiana with a marginal risk of severe weather.

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:43 AM EDT
Gusty winds and heavy rain will be most intense from 1-4pm. Rain ends by 7pm for Friday Night Football kickoff..

Nearing the top of the roller-coaster...

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
THE MILD WEATHER WON'T LAST... As we've been telling you, this big-time warm up will give way to much chillier temperatures again as we head down the first big hill of our roller-coaster ride. But boy will it be a warm, and slightly humid, October evening here in Michiana. So get out and enjoy it, if you can. Showers and thunderstorm during the midday hours on Friday will be the cold front blasting through. Behind the front it will turn breezy and chillier, and it will stay chilly through the weekend, and right through Halloween weekend as well...

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT
Dense Fog and Flood Advisories in effect Thursday morning.

Dense Fog Advisory in effect early Thursday before sunshine and 70s arrive this afternoon

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Thursday will be one of the nicest days of the week! Afternoon highs in the mid 70s with several hours of sunshine. A strong breeze from the south.

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT
Rain showers exiting Michiana to the north. We're left with soggy conditions and developing fog for a few hours this morning. Otherwise, Thursday will be one of the nicest days of the week! Afternoon highs in the mid 70s with several hours of sunshine. A strong breeze from the south.