Dry and Chilly Sunday, Remaining cooler through the last week of October

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Overnight some clouds will continue to hang around with some clearing late. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s over the area with a few lake effect sprinkles possible in our western communities. Sunday will start out chilly, so make sure you have that jacket on your morning walk as temperatures will be in the 30s until the sun can warm us up. We will reach into the lower 50s Sunday afternoon. Remaining dry and with a few clouds but mainly sunshine in the afternoon. Later Sunday evening clouds will be increasing ahead of our next chance for showers Monday.

Monday will begin with clouds and a few peaks of sunshine. Rain showers move in by lunchtime over much of the western half of our viewing area. Light showers will persist through the early afternoon before a break around dinner time Monday. Then more showers are possible through the evening and into early Tuesday morning. Monday and Tuesday will feature temperatures in the middle 40s. More scattered showers are possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning and even a few flakes could mix with the light showers in some locations as temperatures will be into the lower 30s.

After that we remain chilly through Halloween weekend and into the first few days of November with only a few chances for some scattered shower activity. Otherwise sun and clouds most of the time, chilly during the day with 30s likely for overnight lows.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds around with clearing late in the evening. Turning very chilly overnight with a low in the 30s. Low of 32.

SUNDAY: Starting with some sunshine and increasing the clouds late in the day. Staying dry and chilly. High of 51.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing but remaining dry and chilly. Low of 36.

MONDAY: Cloudy with increasing chance of scattered showers by noon. Then more showers likely through the evening. High of 46.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 49

Saturday’s Low: 36

Precipitation: 0.00″

