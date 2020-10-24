2nd Chance: Lumos

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Meet Lumos!

Looking for a spunky, affectionate, fun-loving cat to add to your family? Look no further!

Lumos absolutely loves playing with toys, making biscuits, spending time with humans, and makes an excellent desk-mate.

She has more personality in one little claw than most humans we know, and will make you laugh with her goofy antics.

She loves the spotlight and is very talkative!

Lumos is on a special diet right now, which the Humane Society’s adoption specialist will be happy to tell you more about when you fall in love with this one-of-a-kind feline!

If you want to adopt Lumos or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.

