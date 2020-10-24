Advertisement

1 killed in Benton Harbor shooting

One person is dead after being shot early this morning near the 500 Block of Catalpa Ave in the City of Benton Harbor.
One person is dead after being shot early this morning near the 500 Block of Catalpa Ave in the City of Benton Harbor.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after being shot early this morning near the 500 Block of Catalpa Ave in the City of Benton Harbor.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Elijah Boyd.

He was transported to the hospital with significant injuries and later passed away.

Suspects and motives are unknown at this time.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0239 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana reports 24 more coronavirus deaths, 2,765 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%.

News

2nd Chance: Lumos

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

News

Pet Vet: Halloween Tips for Pet Safety

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our pet vet, Dr. David Visser has advice for keeping Halloween festive, rather than frightful for your pets.

News

BREAKING: Police called to shooting near Milton St. in South Bend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend police were called to a shooting scene Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

Two Notre Dame students dead, one in hospital after being hit by car

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after being hit by a car early Saturday morning in South Bend.

News

Penn High School volleyball star reflects on season; pushes through unexpected challenges

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Penn High School volleyball star reflects on season; pushes through unexpected challenges

Indiana

Lanes to close to move LaPorte Hospital patients

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The lane closure is part of LaPorte Hospital’s patient move day, where patients will be transferred from the old hospital to the new one.

News

E.P.A awards $5.6 million grant to Benton Harbor to replace lead service lines

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Benton Harbor discovered there was a problem with high lead levels in tap water in 2018.

Forecast

Fall-like weather is here to stay for now...

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
CHILLIER FOR A WHILE... We hit 71 at noon today in South Bend, then we fell 15 degrees in 2 hours, and continued to fall at a slower rate the rest of the day. The heavier rain is definitely over, but there will still be some spotty light showers around, along with a touch of drizzle, early this evening. Spotty lake showers still possible closer to Lake Michigan overnight. Most of the weekend will be dry and chilly. Then we have more chances for showers, and maybe nighttime flakes, early next week...

News

South Bend woman arrested on several drug charges

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana State Police arrested a South Bend woman on several drug charges, following a traffic stop on State Road 933 Thursday evening.