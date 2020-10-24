1 killed in Benton Harbor shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after being shot early this morning near the 500 Block of Catalpa Ave in the City of Benton Harbor.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Elijah Boyd.

He was transported to the hospital with significant injuries and later passed away.

Suspects and motives are unknown at this time.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0239 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

