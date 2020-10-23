Advertisement

St. Joseph County officials ‘concerned’ over recent surge in COVID-19 cases

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, St. Joseph County’s leading health and city officials gathered to address the recent surge in coronavirus cases, calling the situation “concerning.”

There have been 49 coronavirus-related deaths in the month of October alone.

This is largely in part to the recent surge in cases in nursing homes.

Hospitalizations continue to rise and hospital staff are starting to worry they could soon hit capacity.

Even more startling—health officials say the risk of getting or transmitting the virus has never been higher than it is right now.

Dr. Mark Fox, St Joe County Deputy Health Officer, says “Given the widespread transmission, we urge everyone to be cautious and limit gatherings to no more than 10.”

He also asks the public to get a flu shot as we head into flu season.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller says the risk of getting the coronavirus has never been higher than it is right now.

He recommends wearing a proper face mask while trick or treating, only trick-or-treating during set hours and with members of your household, and sanitizing candy before it’s consumed.

With a surge in COVID-19 cases in St. Joseph County, officials are asking people to stay vigilant.

