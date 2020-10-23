South Bend woman arrested on several drug charges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police arrested a South Bend woman on several drug charges, following a traffic stop on State Road 933 Thursday evening.

This is a photo of the drugs that were seized during the traffic stop.

Around 5 p.m., a state trooper stopped a 2008 jeep for moving violations as the car was heading north on State Road 933 near Auten Road.

While the driver, 41-year-old Stacia Schrock, reluctantly exited her vehicle, another trooper that came over to assist had his K-9 partner sniff around the vehicle.

That’s when troopers found 52 marijuana edibles, 33 THC vape cartridges labeled 90 percent THC.

There was also about five ounces of suspected marijuana, marijuana wax, and multiple different pills.

Schrock was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.