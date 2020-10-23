South Bend roads closing for work

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, LaSalle Avenue from Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard to Niles Avenue is going down to two lanes, as crews install panels on the north side of the Commerce Center Development.

This will last until Nov. 16.

Also on Monday, Portage and Elwood avenues will be closed as Indiana Michigan Power installs a transmission system.

That intersection is expected to reopen Monday, Nov. 9.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.