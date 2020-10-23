South Bend ReLeaf program starts Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s fall ReLeaf program starts Monday.

City crews are making two passes collecting leaves from neighborhoods.

Leaves need to be raked to the tree lawn area of your yard by 6 a.m.

On your pickup date, do not rake them into the street, and leaves need to be free of sticks, trash and other debris.

The program runs until Thursday, Dec. 3.

To find your pick-up date, just visit the city’s website or call 311.

