Record 1M-plus Indiana voters requested early ballots

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - More than 1 million Indiana voters requested early ballots this fall amid worries about the coronavirus, a record number but still lower than officials initially projected.

The Indiana secretary of state’s office, which oversees state election policy, said 559,749 absentee by-mail ballots were requested across the state as of Friday.

Another 530,854 voters have voted at an early voting location.

Thursday was the deadline for requesting a ballot.

Officials were bracing in August, however, for perhaps 10 times more mail-in ballots for this fall’s election than four years ago, expecting that some 1.3 million to 1.8 million ballots would be mailed.

