Advertisement

Record 1M-plus Indiana voters requested early ballots

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - More than 1 million Indiana voters requested early ballots this fall amid worries about the coronavirus, a record number but still lower than officials initially projected.

The Indiana secretary of state’s office, which oversees state election policy, said 559,749 absentee by-mail ballots were requested across the state as of Friday.

Another 530,854 voters have voted at an early voting location.

Thursday was the deadline for requesting a ballot.

Officials were bracing in August, however, for perhaps 10 times more mail-in ballots for this fall’s election than four years ago, expecting that some 1.3 million to 1.8 million ballots would be mailed. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana girl, 8, critical after shot while doing homework

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say an 8-year-old Northwest Indiana girl was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head by stray gunfire while seated on a living room floor doing homework.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 27 more coronavirus deaths, 2,519 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%.

Indiana

Vice President Pence casts absentee ballot in Indianapolis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence has voted in the general election in Indianapolis.

Michigan

Michigan man accidentally wins two $1 million Mega Millions prizes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Both tickets matched the five white balls -- 01-05-09-10-23 -- and each brought him a separate $1 million prize.

Latest News

News

Midday storms could be Marginally severe Friday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
By 10am, showers and thunderstorms arrive in Michiana with a marginal risk of severe weather.

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-23-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
Gusty winds and heavy rain will be most intense from 1-4pm. Rain ends by 7pm for Friday Night Football kickoff..

Breaking News

Double homicide investigated at South Bend apartment complex; victims identified

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in South Bend.

News

Hundreds attend ‘Say Boo to Drugs’ event at Howard Park

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Hundreds attend ‘Say Boo to Drugs’ event at Howard Park

Crime

Lost dog found dead after shot five times

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A lost dog is now dead in Howard Township after it’s owner says it was found shot five times including a bullet to the head.

Forecast

Nearing the top of the roller-coaster...

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
THE MILD WEATHER WON'T LAST... As we've been telling you, this big-time warm up will give way to much chillier temperatures again as we head down the first big hill of our roller-coaster ride. But boy will it be a warm, and slightly humid, October evening here in Michiana. So get out and enjoy it, if you can. Showers and thunderstorm during the midday hours on Friday will be the cold front blasting through. Behind the front it will turn breezy and chillier, and it will stay chilly through the weekend, and right through Halloween weekend as well...