Pumpkins on Parade contest happening in St. Joseph, Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The polls are open in Michigan for you to vote for your favorite pumpkin in downtown St. Joseph.

Many downtown St. Joe businesses are participating in the first ever Pumpkins on Parade contest.

You might notice some well-designed Jack-o-lanterns while visiting some of your favorite downtown shops.

These stores are competing for your vote that you can cast at St. Joe Today’s website starting today through Nov. 1.

“We’re all about not getting huge groups together on one single day so we’re just spreading it out from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1. It will give your family something to look forward to, watch the weather, pick a day that’s great,” said Perennial Accents Manager Stacy Germain.

“What I did was just do my best and give it a creative sort of feel, but I am very competitive. I am an athlete. I love a competition. Sports are my thing. So, if not this year, I’ll be back next year even bigger and better,” said Waterfront Framing and Design Owner Valerie Byrnes.

You can find all the information on which stores designed a pumpkin by heading to the St. Joe Today building or visiting their website.

