Potawatomi Zoo hosts Zoo Boo trick-or-treating

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is hosting their annual trick-or-treating event.

Zoo Boo is going on right now until 8 p.m., with additional times throughout the weekend.

But of course, there are some changes this year.

If you want to attend, be sure to get a ticket on the zoo’s website.

Costumes are encouraged, and masks are required for ages 8 and older.

