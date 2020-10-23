Potawatomi Zoo hosts Zoo Boo trick-or-treating

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is hosting their annual trick-or-treating event.

Zoo Boo is going on right now until 8 p.m., with additional times throughout the weekend.

But of course, there are some changes this year.

If you want to attend, be sure to get a ticket on the zoo’s website.

Costumes are encouraged, and masks are required for ages 8 and older.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.