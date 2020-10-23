Police investigating stabbing at Dollar General
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a stabbing at Dollar General.
Officers were called to the store Wednesday night.
The stabbing happened after a fight in the parking lot.
A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the thigh and taken to the hospital.
The suspect took off in a car driven by 32-year-old Joshua Miller.
Miller was arrested and charged with being an accomplice.
Police are continuing to investigate.
