Police investigating stabbing at Dollar General

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a stabbing at Dollar General.

Officers were called to the store Wednesday night.

The stabbing happened after a fight in the parking lot.

A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the thigh and taken to the hospital.

The suspect took off in a car driven by 32-year-old Joshua Miller.

Miller was arrested and charged with being an accomplice.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.