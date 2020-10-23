Advertisement

Notre Dame prepares for Pitt without knowing who will start at quarterback for the Panthers

Despite the uncertainty at quarterback for the Panthers, Kelly says there is something about the Pitt offense Notre Dame can prepare for.(ACC)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly likes to have his game plan ready to go on any given Saturday.

However, there is a big question mark in his prep for this week’s game against Pitt. Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi has not named his starting quarterback yet.

Last week against Miami, Narduzzi started redshirt freshman Joey Yellen at quarterback after senior starter Kenny Pickett could not make the trip due to an ankle injury.

Narduzzi has said that if Pickett is good to go, he will play, he just does not know if he will be good to go yet.

Despite the uncertainty at quarterback for the Panthers, Kelly says there is something about the Pitt offense Notre Dame can prepare for.

“Mark Whipple is the key here,” Kelly said. "You’re preparing for his style of offense as an offensive coordinator and what he likes to do. Going back to when he was at UMass, and we played him at UMass, we’ve got a good sense of what they like to do and what he likes to do as an offensive coordinator, regardless of who the quarterback is. That’s a big inventory for us to prepare, regardless of who the quarterback is.'

No matter who starts at quarterback for the Panthers, there is still a game to be played and Notre Dame hopes to hand Pitt it’s fourth loss in a row. That would be a first in the Pat Narduzzi era.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM Saturday on ABC.

