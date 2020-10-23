Advertisement

Midday storms could be Marginally severe Friday

Gusty winds and heavy rain will be most intense from 1-4pm.
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:A very warm start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s! A cold front approaching from the west will drastically drop temperatures this afternoon. By 10am, showers and thunderstorms arrive in Michiana with a marginal risk of severe weather. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be most intense from 1-4pm. Rain ends by 7pm for Friday Night Football kickoff..

TONIGHT:

A chilly evening in comparison to the past 36 hours! Waking up on Saturday to potential frost. Temperatures plummet into the upper 30s overnight.

TOMORROW:

A brisk morning. Highs in the upper 40s with a light breeze from the northeast. A major turnaround from Thursday’s warmth. Lake-enhanced cloud cover will remain thick overhead for our western communities. Otherwise, dry and partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-23-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gusty winds and heavy rain will be most intense from 1-4pm. Rain ends by 7pm for Friday Night Football kickoff..

Breaking News

Double homicide investigation at Waterford Glen Apartments

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in South Bend.

News

Hundreds attend ‘Say Boo to Drugs’ event at Howard Park

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Hundreds attend ‘Say Boo to Drugs’ event at Howard Park

Crime

Lost dog found dead after shot five times

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A lost dog is now dead in Howard Township after it’s owner says it was found shot five times including a bullet to the head.

Latest News

Forecast

Nearing the top of the roller-coaster...

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
THE MILD WEATHER WON'T LAST... As we've been telling you, this big-time warm up will give way to much chillier temperatures again as we head down the first big hill of our roller-coaster ride. But boy will it be a warm, and slightly humid, October evening here in Michiana. So get out and enjoy it, if you can. Showers and thunderstorm during the midday hours on Friday will be the cold front blasting through. Behind the front it will turn breezy and chillier, and it will stay chilly through the weekend, and right through Halloween weekend as well...

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

’I’m concerned something happened to him’; friends continue search for Garrett Gilpin

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Garrett Gilipin was last seen traveling on foot Saturday night around 9 p.m. at the Burger King on LaSalle Avenue.

News

Classic car collection to be sold at auction

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Officials say “several” cars will likely fetch more than $1 million.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Fear of recurrence

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s one of the biggest emotional challenges for women after they’ve finished breast cancer treatment, living with the fear of recurrence.

News

South Bend factory to eliminate over 300 jobs

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Hundreds of jobs in South Bend are now on the chopping block at a local manufacturing company.