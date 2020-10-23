Midday storms could be Marginally severe Friday

TODAY:A very warm start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s! A cold front approaching from the west will drastically drop temperatures this afternoon. By 10am, showers and thunderstorms arrive in Michiana with a marginal risk of severe weather. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be most intense from 1-4pm. Rain ends by 7pm for Friday Night Football kickoff..

TONIGHT:

A chilly evening in comparison to the past 36 hours! Waking up on Saturday to potential frost. Temperatures plummet into the upper 30s overnight.

TOMORROW:

A brisk morning. Highs in the upper 40s with a light breeze from the northeast. A major turnaround from Thursday’s warmth. Lake-enhanced cloud cover will remain thick overhead for our western communities. Otherwise, dry and partly cloudy.

