Michigan reports 1,826 more coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,826 more coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths on Friday.

There have been 7,147 deaths and 154,688 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 43 more coronavirus deaths, 1,873 more cases reported.

Wednesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths, 1,597 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 22* more coronavirus deaths, 1,586 more cases reported. *The deaths announced today include 1 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 21 more coronavirus deaths, 2,909 more cases reported. (*Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 17th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1454 per day.)

Saturday: 23* more coronavirus deaths, 1,791 more cases reported.

Berrien County has had 79 (+0) deaths and 2,601 (+41) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 24 (+0) deaths and 926 (+31) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 16 (+1) deaths and 1,144 (+27) confirmed and probable cases.

