Metro Homicide investigating overnight South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in South Bend.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Edison and Woodfield Drive for a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Dispatch confirmed with 16 News Now that two people were shot and taken to the hospital.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene including South Bend and Mishawaka Police Department, Indiana State Police and St. Joseph County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now on air and online for the latest information.

