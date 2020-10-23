Medical Moment: Augmented reality for spine surgery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Gaming technology is now in the operating room.

See how this augmented reality surgery is providing patients with real benefits, today in the Medical Moment.

Spinal surgery is a last resort when medications and other treatments are just not working.

But now there’s a new FDA-approved device that’s helping surgeons have a more accurate and faster surgery—resulting in a better recovery for patients.

Martie Salt has the details on the device that’s bringing AR to the OR.

Right now, the device is approved to only be used in spinal surgery, but the company that designed the headset, has future plans to use this for other surgeries.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.