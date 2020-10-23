Advertisement

Lakeville man catches World Series home run ball in viral moment

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the moment baseball fans dream of: catching a home run ball in a World Series game.

“It happened so quick,” said Kevin Sauer.

Sauer made headlines not for catching the ball but for what happened after.

After snatching a home run off Dodgers catcher Will Smith, Kevin threw his mitt back!

“The Cubbies started this years ago that if you catch an opposing teams ball you throw it back,” Sauer said.

Two innings before Kevin the now-viral moment, he told his wife he’d do just that.

“I said if I catch a Dodgers ball, it’s going home with me,” Sauer said. “I’ll throw my mitt back, I’ve had it for 33 years. I don’t need it no more.”

The move caught the attention of announcers, fans and players alike.

Ray’s Outfielder Randy Arozarena ultimately threw Kevin’s mitt back.

The Lakeville resident and co-owner of South Bend Motor Speedway has been an avid sports fan all his life.

“I collected throughout my years,” Sauer said. “My mom started probably when I was 7. Last time I counted, I probably had over 500,000 baseball cards and about 200 signed baseballs. Sports has always been my life but baseball is number one.”

As for adding that home run ball to his collection, Sauer’s is giving the ball back to Smith for free so he can add it to his own collection.

“It will be returned Sunday,” Sauer said. “The Dodger’s organization is going to give him the ball.”

Maybe it was the lucky mitt or maybe it was the magic of the World Series. Either way, it was a moment Sauer will never forget.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Fall-like weather is here to stay for now...

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
CHILLIER FOR A WHILE... We hit 71 at noon today in South Bend, then we fell 15 degrees in 2 hours, and continued to fall at a slower rate the rest of the day. The heavier rain is definitely over, but there will still be some spotty light showers around, along with a touch of drizzle, early this evening. Spotty lake showers still possible closer to Lake Michigan overnight. Most of the weekend will be dry and chilly. Then we have more chances for showers, and maybe nighttime flakes, early next week...

News

South Bend woman arrested on several drug charges

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana State Police arrested a South Bend woman on several drug charges, following a traffic stop on State Road 933 Thursday evening.

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Augmented reality for spine surgery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Gaming technology is now in the operating room.

Latest News

News

Elkhart Mayor talks about consolidated courthouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Mayor Rod Roberson sharing his opinion and saying he was never a part of that original process to merge the two court houses.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,826 more coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 1,826 more coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths on Friday.

News

Potawatomi Zoo hosts Zoo Boo trick-or-treating

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Potawatomi Zoo is hosting their annual trick-or-treating event.

News

South Bend roads closing for work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
LaSalle, Portage and Elwood avenues are having work done, causing reroutes and closures.

News

South Bend ReLeaf program starts Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
City crews are making two passes collecting leaves from neighborhoods.

News

St. Joseph County officials ‘concerned’ over recent surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 49 coronavirus related deaths in the month of October alone.