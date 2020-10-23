Lakeville man catches World Series home run ball in viral moment

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the moment baseball fans dream of: catching a home run ball in a World Series game.

“It happened so quick,” said Kevin Sauer.

Sauer made headlines not for catching the ball but for what happened after.

After snatching a home run off Dodgers catcher Will Smith, Kevin threw his mitt back!

“The Cubbies started this years ago that if you catch an opposing teams ball you throw it back,” Sauer said.

Two innings before Kevin the now-viral moment, he told his wife he’d do just that.

“I said if I catch a Dodgers ball, it’s going home with me,” Sauer said. “I’ll throw my mitt back, I’ve had it for 33 years. I don’t need it no more.”

The move caught the attention of announcers, fans and players alike.

Ray’s Outfielder Randy Arozarena ultimately threw Kevin’s mitt back.

The Lakeville resident and co-owner of South Bend Motor Speedway has been an avid sports fan all his life.

“I collected throughout my years,” Sauer said. “My mom started probably when I was 7. Last time I counted, I probably had over 500,000 baseball cards and about 200 signed baseballs. Sports has always been my life but baseball is number one.”

As for adding that home run ball to his collection, Sauer’s is giving the ball back to Smith for free so he can add it to his own collection.

“It will be returned Sunday,” Sauer said. “The Dodger’s organization is going to give him the ball.”

Maybe it was the lucky mitt or maybe it was the magic of the World Series. Either way, it was a moment Sauer will never forget.

