Kelly impressed with depth on Pitt’s defensive line

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday presents many challenges for the Notre Dame football team including traveling for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the challenge on the field for the Fighting Irish offense is certainly no easy task.

Pitt has one of the best defenses in the nation. The Panthers are the No. 1 team in the country at stopping the run, and rank second in sacks.

What has Brian Kelly most impressed about this Pitt defense is the depth on the defensive line.

Kelly says he hasn’t seen that level of depth up front since the Irish played Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

“The depth that they have with the four ends in particular when you bring Morgan in or Alexander,” Kelly said. “Obviously, when you’re defending against Weaver and Jones, I mean, you got two premier fifth year guys and you don’t get much of a blow. In most instances, when those guys come out, you get a bit of a blow when the next group comes in, but those two defensive ends that come in are just as talented and you don’t see that very often.”

Pitt and Notre Dame are set to square up for the 71st time ever on Saturday.

The first road game of the season for the Irish is set for 3:30 PM on ABC

