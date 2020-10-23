Indiana reports 27 more coronavirus deaths, 2,519 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2,519 more coronavirus cases and 27 more deaths on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,858 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 157,713 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths and 1,766 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 48 more coronavirus deaths and 1,551 more cases were reported.

Monday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,629 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 31 more coronavirus deaths, 2,521 more cases were reported.

Friday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 2,328 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,962 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 9,277 (+138) cases and 170 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 8,890 (+136) cases and 135 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,266 (+39) cases and 58 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,878 (+51) cases and 26 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,400 (+27) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 810 (+7) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 415 (+7) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 365 (+14) cases and 3 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 156 (+4) cases and 2 (+1) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.