Advertisement

Indiana reports 27 more coronavirus deaths, 2,519 new cases

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2,519 more coronavirus cases and 27 more deaths on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,858 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 157,713 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths and 1,766 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 48 more coronavirus deaths and 1,551 more cases were reported.

Monday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,629 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 31 more coronavirus deaths, 2,521 more cases were reported.

Friday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 2,328 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,962 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 9,277 (+138) cases and 170 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 8,890 (+136) cases and 135 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,266 (+39) cases and 58 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,878 (+51) cases and 26 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,400 (+27) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 810 (+7) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 415 (+7) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 365 (+14) cases and 3 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 156 (+4) cases and 2 (+1) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021.

National Politics

Final debate wrap

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

Coronavirus

U.S. regulators approve first drug to treat COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Coronavirus

COVID surge continues as the world waits for a vaccine

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Doctors say this fall and winter will likely see the virus' worst surge yet in the U.S. The U.S. recorded its highest daily death toll in more than a month yesterday.

Coronavirus

Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
From Italy to the United Kingdom, nations are trying to get a handle on a surging pandemic.

Coronavirus

Ireland enters Europe’s strictest COVID lockdown

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
|
Ireland introduces Europe's strictest lockdown for six weeks amid a second COVID wave.

Coronavirus

CDC head explains new COVID close contact qualifications

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT
|

Coronavirus

What it’s like to lose sense of smell, taste due to COVID

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT
|
By CNN staff
Some of those suffering from that symptom say they can feel its effects even months after their original diagnosis.