Indiana girl, 8, critical after shot while doing homework

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) - Police say an 8-year-old Northwest Indiana girl was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head by stray gunfire while seated on a living room floor doing homework.

East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera says a preliminary investigation indicates that someone began shooting outside her home Thursday night and one bullet penetrated the siding of the home.

Police do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting.

Rivera says police need witnesses to come forward and cooperate with detectives.

