Hundreds attend ‘Say Boo to Drugs’ event at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds attended the 525 Foundation’s ‘Say Boo to Drugs’ event at Howard Park Thursday night.

Kids got to go trick or treating, and over 20 vendors handed out candy.

People also passed out substance abuse prevention materials.

“To ensure that kids and families are healthy and safe...raise drug prevention awareness,” said Robert Bell with the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration.

The foundation’s mission is “to educate teens and families and raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol and prescription drug misuse and abuse.”

“Be a little more involved with your child...because sometimes they are doing things behind closed doors,” said friend of Nick and Jack Savage, Matt Turner.

“It’s the lack of education that kind of leads to these issues. So one way to overcome this problem is to educate as many people as possible,” said friend of Nick and Jack Savage, Conor Redden.

Becky and Mike Savage started the foundation after their sons Nick and Jack died from an accidental overdose five years ago.

“Other families don’t have to go through the same trauma and loss that the Savage’s had to go through,” Redden said.

“They were my best friends. They were the kind of guys that I hung out with on a daily basis: at school, hockey," said Turner.

“This foundation obviously means a lot to me, continuing on Nick and Jack’s legacy and making sure their passing wasn’t in vain," said Redden.

