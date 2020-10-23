Advertisement

Goshen Center for Cancer Care is second in the nation to offer advanced radiation therapy

By Lauren Moss
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s being called a “revolutionary treatment option” for cancer patients and it’s right here in Michiana.

Goshen Center for Cancer Care is the second in the nation, the ninth worldwide and the only place in Indiana to offer this type of advanced radiation therapy. Ethos™ Therapy is a Varian Adaptive Intelligence™ solution that creates individualized patient profiles and adapted treatment plans. The goal of adaptive therapy is to better target the tumor, reduce the exposure of radiation to healthy tissue and potentially improve overall outcomes. An added advantage is patients can finish their treatments in as little as 15 minutes.

By most clinical standards, the process of preparing treatment plans for patients who need radiation therapy can take several days. Precise calculations for tumor targeting and organ sparing are completed prior to the start of treatment. If there are changes to a patient’s anatomy during the course of treatment, a significant delay may occur. At Goshen Center for Cancer Care, thanks to Ethos™ Therapy, artificial intelligence and machine learning can create and adapt plans for physicians' review within minutes – all while the patient remains on the treatment couch.

“We are thrilled to offer this revolutionary treatment option to our patients with cancer,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer. “Investing in this advanced technology provides us with the tools to more safely and effectively treat our patients, while reducing their treatment time.” “Every patient deserves personalized cancer care,” said Chris Toth, president of Varian Oncology Systems. “Varian is honored to be working with Goshen Health as one of the first hospitals nationally to bring Ethos adaptive treatments to patients in Indiana and help all of us move closer to creating a world without fear of cancer.”

