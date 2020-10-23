Fall-like weather is here to stay for now...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - CHILLIER FOR A WHILE... We hit 71 at noon today in South Bend, then we fell 15 degrees in 2 hours, and continued to fall at a slower rate the rest of the day. The heavier rain is definitely over, but there will still be some spotty light showers around, along with a touch of drizzle, early this evening. Spotty lake showers still possible closer to Lake Michigan overnight. Most of the weekend will be dry and chilly. Then we have more chances for showers, and maybe nighttime flakes, early next week...

Tonight: Spotty showers and drizzle ending, otherwise cloudy, breezy and chilly. Low: 36, Wind: N 7-14

Saturday: Partly sunny and staying chilly. High: 48, Wind: N 5-10

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy and cold...frost is likely by morning. Low: 32

Sunday: Sunshine early, then increasing clouds. Maybe a shower by evening. High: 51

