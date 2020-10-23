Advertisement

Fall-like weather is here to stay for now...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - CHILLIER FOR A WHILE... We hit 71 at noon today in South Bend, then we fell 15 degrees in 2 hours, and continued to fall at a slower rate the rest of the day. The heavier rain is definitely over, but there will still be some spotty light showers around, along with a touch of drizzle, early this evening. Spotty lake showers still possible closer to Lake Michigan overnight. Most of the weekend will be dry and chilly. Then we have more chances for showers, and maybe nighttime flakes, early next week...

Tonight: Spotty showers and drizzle ending, otherwise cloudy, breezy and chilly. Low: 36, Wind: N 7-14

Saturday: Partly sunny and staying chilly. High: 48, Wind: N 5-10

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy and cold...frost is likely by morning. Low: 32

Sunday: Sunshine early, then increasing clouds. Maybe a shower by evening. High: 51

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Midday storms could be Marginally severe Friday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
By 10am, showers and thunderstorms arrive in Michiana with a marginal risk of severe weather.

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-23-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
Gusty winds and heavy rain will be most intense from 1-4pm. Rain ends by 7pm for Friday Night Football kickoff..

Forecast

Nearing the top of the roller-coaster...

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
THE MILD WEATHER WON'T LAST... As we've been telling you, this big-time warm up will give way to much chillier temperatures again as we head down the first big hill of our roller-coaster ride. But boy will it be a warm, and slightly humid, October evening here in Michiana. So get out and enjoy it, if you can. Showers and thunderstorm during the midday hours on Friday will be the cold front blasting through. Behind the front it will turn breezy and chillier, and it will stay chilly through the weekend, and right through Halloween weekend as well...

Latest News

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT

News

Dense Fog Advisory 10-22-2020 Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT
Dense Fog and Flood Advisories in effect Thursday morning.

News

Dense Fog Advisory in effect early Thursday before sunshine and 70s arrive this afternoon

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Thursday will be one of the nicest days of the week! Afternoon highs in the mid 70s with several hours of sunshine. A strong breeze from the south.

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-22-2020 First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT
Rain showers exiting Michiana to the north. We're left with soggy conditions and developing fog for a few hours this morning. Otherwise, Thursday will be one of the nicest days of the week! Afternoon highs in the mid 70s with several hours of sunshine. A strong breeze from the south.

Forecast

More rain coming

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
ONLY 10 DAYS TO HALLOWEEN... Can you believe it? While our 10 day forecast is unseasonably chilly overall, we have some WARM weather coming for Thursday afternoon, Thursday night and early Friday. Showers, and maybe some thunder, are likely overnight into Thursday with a warm front. Then showers and a thunderstorm are likely Friday with a cold front. It looks like all the rain will be gone by 7pm for those high school football games, but it will be soggy, breezy and turning chillier. And that chilly air lasts through next week and probably through Halloween. Most of the moisture will be rain showers, but there is a chance for flakes, especially Tuesday night and early Wednesday...

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT