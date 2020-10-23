Advertisement

Brian Kelly stresses the importance of focusing on mental health

Fighting Irish running back Jahmir Smith decided to step away from the Notre Dame football program to improve his mental fitness
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 2020 has taken a toll on so many due to everything that has happened in just the last 10 months.

For the first time this season, Brian Kelly had a player leave the Notre Dame football program to focus on his mental health.

Fighting Irish running back Jahmir Smith decided to step away from the Notre Dame football program to improve his mental fitness. Smith says it’s tough to take that first step towards improving but he was encouraged by Kelly to make this move to work on himself.

Kelly says he loves Smith for his courage more than anything else and stressed the importance of handling mental health as a head coach.

“It’s always been a concern when you’re playing a competitive game, one where there’s so many pressures to live up to expectations, whether they be your own or others,” Kelly said. “Keep on that at a national institution, bring in the academics, and mental health is certainly something that I’ve always had as something on my plate. In my 30 years, I just think that it doesn’t carry the same negative connotation that it has over the years.”

Kelly says he encourages his players to seek help.

So no Jahmir Smith on Saturday against Pitt. Offensive lineman Josh Lugg will also not play due to an ankle injury but wide receiver Lawrence Keys is back in action after being in concussion protocol.

Kickoff on Saturday against Pitt is at 3:30 PM on ABC.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame ramps up intensity in practice to prepare for Pitt

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says the Fighting Irish need to play with more intensity so they can put their opponents away.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wants to get air attack going against tough Pitt defense

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly says Notre Dame will still rely on the run game, but knows if they want to take down Pitt, they’ll have to be able to throw the football.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish linebacker Shayne Simon bounces back after breaking patella

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Last year against Navy, Simon fractured his patella and was told he would be out anywhere from 6 to 9 months.

Notre Dame

Hinish Homecoming at Heinz Field: Irish DT Kurt Hinish ready to play back home at Pittsburgh

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Fighting Irish offensive tackle Robert Hainsey is also from Pittsburgh.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish running back Jahmir Smith leaves football program to focus on mental health

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Smith says he is uncertain about his football future at Notre Dame but is working on his studies and well being with the university health services.

Notre Dame

Former Irish goalie Cale Morris inks deal with Rockford IceHogs

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT
Morris joins a Chicago organization which recently signed his classmate, Cam Morrison, and also drafted Fighting Irish freshman forward Landon Slaggert.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wants to work on red zone offense

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly doesn’t just want to score more in the red zone. He wants touchdowns, not field goals.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly hopes to put together more balanced offensive attack

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly loves how the Domers are running the football but admits they need to get the passing attack rolling.

Notre Dame

Former Domer Manti Te’o signs with Bears practice squad

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
He played in three games for the Saints last season. Te’o has not played a full season since 2017.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish quarterback Brendon Clark available as backup plan if need be

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says Clark will be ready to roll if he’s called on.