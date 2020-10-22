St. Margaret’s House hosts virtual fundraiser luncheon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today St. Margaret’s House held a virtual fundraiser luncheon.

In place of their usual in-person fall luncheon, this year everything was live-streamed.

Viewers heard stories from the women of St. Margaret’s House, and saw everything they’ve been up to this year.

“At St. Margaret’s House we create community and change lives. The services and programs we offer women help women take concrete steps forward and I truly believe that by forming community we help women see themselves,” said an organization representative.

The luncheon was free, but viewers were asked to donate.

