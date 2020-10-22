Advertisement

South Bend reaches tentative wage agreement for police

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city has reached a tentative wage agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police.

It’s part of a new collective bargaining agreement for South Bend officers.

The new agreement would raise base wages by about $5,000 by 2022.

The agreement also increases the city residency incentive, encouraging officers to live within city limits.

“We had dropped to 43rd in the state, in terms of our pension base. And this, this contract if approved, over two years, hopefully will get us at least in the top 25 if not the top 20 depending on how other cities respond in the next two years,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

“We’re in dire need as you’ve probably heard, we’re way down in our numbers. And that’s important to many of these neighborhoods around the city that have seen violent crime and whatnot, we need to get those numbers back up,” said FOP representative Harvey Mills.

The common council is expected to vote on the agreement on Monday.

