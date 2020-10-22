South Bend Police investigating shots fired in area of Miami and East Bowmen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police is currently investigating shots being fired in the area of Miami Street and East Bowmen Street.

The call came in at 12:06 a.m.

Right now there’s no word on any victims however St. Joseph County Dispatch tells 16 News Now that a female walked in at Memorial Hospital, though authorities are not sure if it’s connected to the shots fired in Miami and East Bowmen.

