Silver Alert declared for missing 66-year-old man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for James, Rhea, 66, out of Danville, Indiana.

From the Indiana State Police:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Danville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of James Rhea, a 66 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes. James was last seen wearing black shorts and black shoes.

James is missing from Danville, Indiana which is 20 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 7:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Rhea, contact the Danville Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

