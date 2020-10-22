Second meeting about Elkhart overpass project tonight

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The second of two meetings to get public input on proposed routes for a railroad overpass in Elkhart.

The $20 million project has been in the works since 2017.

There are four options being considered.

All would have different impacts on homes and businesses in the area.

Tonight’s meeting is at Zion Missionary Church from 5 to 7 p.m.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2023.

