Say Boo to Drugs event comes to Howard Park Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 525 Foundation’s Say Boo to Drugs event will take place at Howard Park Thursday evening.

There will be food trucks, and over 20 vendors passing out candy and substance abuse prevention materials.

“It’s National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, but starting on the 23rd, is the kickoff of Red Ribbon Week,” said Becky Savage of the 525 Foundation. “So, we really wanted to do something special to signify that.”

The St. Joseph County Police Department will also be there distributing items.

“This is a way for us to distribute materials, educational materials, for parents as well as children to help let our community know there is help, and there are people out here willing to assist with this process,” said Sheriff William Redman.

Masks are required and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park.

The event will run from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

The river lights will turn red at dusk.

