Police looking into multiple shots fired on North Frances Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police is looking into reports of multiple shots being fired in the areas of the 700 and 800 blocks of North Frances Street.

According to a statement from Notre Dame, authorities received calls regarding shots being fired at 7:53 p.m. on Tuesday.

A short time later, a student living in the area went into his back yard, with his dog, and encountered a man wearing dark clothing.

The man pointed a gun at the student and his dog, after the dog charged at him.

The man fired one shot, which led to the student and his dog going back into the house.

The student and the dog were not injured.

The 700 block of North Frances Street is one-half mile south of the Notre Dame campus.

The subject is described as a black male, approximately 5 foot 10 to 6 feet tall, slim build, wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt with a yellow repetitive symbol across it.

The investigation is being handled by the Notre Dame Police Department and the South Bend Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or call Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

You can also call Notre Dame Police at 574-631-5555.

