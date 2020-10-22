Notre Dame wants to get air attack going against tough Pitt defense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pitt defense is as tough as it gets. The Panthers may have lost three straight ball games but it is not because of the Pitt defense.

It’s pretty clear the strength of the Notre Dame offense is the run game. The Irish currently average 261 yards on the ground per game, which is the seventh best rate in the country.

However, Pittsburgh has the No. 1 run defense in America, allowing just 61.5 rushing yards a game. The Panthers are also second in the country in sacks.

Brian Kelly says Notre Dame will still rely on the run game, but knows if they want to take down Pitt, they’ll have to be able to throw the football.

“We’ll continue to run the football," Kelly said. "That’s going to be a difficult chore. They are pretty much a quarters man team which allows those safeties free hits. They are playing really a nine man front. So what we’ll have to do in the second half is win some one-on-one matchups. That will be, by and large, a big part of the outcome of the game on Saturday.”

The game on Saturday between No. 3 Notre Dame and Pitt is set for 3:30 PM. The game will be broadcasted on ABC.

