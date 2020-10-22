Advertisement

Notre Dame ramps up intensity in practice to prepare for Pitt

Kelly says the Fighting Irish need to play with more intensity so they can put their opponents away
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly made it very clear on Thursday that the Fighting Irish did not have the correct attention to detail last Saturday against Louisville.

He wanted to see some changes this week so Kelly changed it up and ramped up the energy in practice.

Kelly says the Fighting Irish need to play with more intensity so they can put their opponents away.

This week’s match up against Pitt will be the first time this season the Fighting Irish play against one of the best defenses in the country. Kelly thinks the team’s preparation in practice this week has the Domers prepared for the challenge.

“Our guys really do a really good job of preparing,” Kelly said. “We probably lacked a little bit of the intensity necessary last week and that has been the focus this week in terms of practice. It’s been clicking up the intensity level in everything that we do. That’s about learning how to compete at the highest level. Our guys are learning about that even though they are veteran players, and each year is a new year.”

Of course, this week is a new opponent and the first road test for the Fighting Irish this season.

No. 3 Notre Dame is set to take on Pitt at Heinz Field on Saturday. That will be a 3:30 PM kick on ABC.

